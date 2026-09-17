24-year-old dies after six days in hospital following alleged self-immolation at Warangal police station

WARANGAL: A 24-year-old youth died on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Warangal, six days after battling for his life following an alleged self immolation inside the Mills Colony Police Station.

The deceased was identified as K Harshitha a resident of Kareemabad in Warangal.

According to information, the Harshith allegedly poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze before rushing into the Mills Colony Police Station. A constable R. Praveen Kumar attempted to stop him and rescue him from the flames, sustaining burn injuries in the process.

Later, the Harshith was shifted to MGM Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his burn injuries on Thursday, six days after battling for his life.

According to the Mills Colony police, the Harshith and his wife N Vashnavi for not

leaving together and they approached the family elders for the compromise with the Vaishnavi parents. The married couple, after the involvement of the family members, came from the parents' residence, and they sometimes leave together and blessed a baby boy. Soon after the delivery, again the couple clashed with each other, and Vaishnavi went to the parents' residence. The couple leaving the Mills Colony area in the Warangal Town complained to each other in the police station.

The Vaishnavi cautioned the Harshith about the divorce. After reaching divorce notices, the Harshith bothered and went to the Vaishnavi's parents' residence; he cautioned that he will gut all the family members of Vaishnavi. Feared about the Harshith warning, the Vaishnavi lodged a complaint in the police station two days ago.

The Harshith decided to commit suicide and poured the petrol on him and set ablaze and entered into the Mills Colony police station premises.

The duty constable, R. Praveen Kumar, tried to recuse the Harshith from the fire; however, the constable also received the burn injuries. The Harshith was shifted and died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Speaking to the media, Mills Colony Inspector Karre Swamy stated the body was shifted to the postmortem in MGM Hospital Warangal. A case is registered and Investigating, said Swamy.