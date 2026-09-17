BRS made it worse with Dharani, alleges CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the introduction of Dharani by the previous BRS government aggravated the situation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while explaining the government’s proposed measures to resolve land-related problems arising from Section 22-A of the Registration Act, traced the problem to gaps in land records dating back to the Nizam era.

Revanth told the Assembly that, unlike Andhra Pradesh, which was ruled by the British and maintained land records for tax collection, the Nizam administration had not surveyed and recorded all lands in Telangana. About 60% of the land, known as Diwani land, on which farmers paid taxes to the Nizam, had been measured and its boundaries demarcated, he said. The Record of Rights Act, 1936, applied to these lands.

The remaining 40%, comprising non-Diwani lands owned by the Nizam, had not been properly demarcated. After Independence, village-level Patel and Patwari officials were asked to prepare records based on possession and ownership between 1948 and 1954.

These records, known as Khasra Pahani, are still relied on by the government and courts to establish ownership. But the absence of clear boundaries for non-Diwani lands led to disputes. The records were maintained in Persian, Arabic and Marathi.

After NT Rama Rao became chief minister and the Patel and Patwari system was abolished, the records were transferred to mandal offices.

The chief minister alleged that the BRS government’s introduction of Dharani in the name of digitising land records removed Column 13, which recorded the name of the person enjoying the land. He said this affected SC, ST and BC communities cultivating such lands.

Revanth said the digitisation programme introduced by the Union government was intended to replicate existing paper records, but alleged that changes made in Telangana created further problems for poor landholders.