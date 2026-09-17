CM Revanth Reddy pitches Telangana to Singapore investors

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday invited Singapore companies to invest in Telangana and assured prospective investors of full support from the state government.

A Singapore delegation led by Augustine Lee, Permanent Secretary of the Energy Market Division under Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, met Revanth at the Assembly. The delegation expressed readiness to explore setting up a semiconductor industry in Telangana, according to an official statement.

Welcoming the proposal, the chief minister assured the delegation that the state government would extend all necessary support to companies setting up manufacturing units in Telangana. The representatives responded positively to the investment proposals, the statement said.

Revanth briefed the delegation on major development projects being undertaken by the state government and sought Singapore’s investment and financial support. He also invited the delegation to the Telangana Global Summit, scheduled to be held at Bharat Future City in December.

The chief minister outlined the state’s plans for the Musi river rejuvenation project and Bharat Future City. He said the first phase of the Musi project would cover the stretch from the confluence of the Musi and Eesa rivers to Gandhi Sarovar, along with plans for riverfront development and promotion of a night economy.

He said Bharat Future City was being developed as a net-zero city and that Hyderabad was being transformed into a knowledge hub alongside its tourism development.

Revanth also informed the delegation about agreements with Harvard, Oxford, MIT and London Business School to establish offshore campuses in Hyderabad, according to the statement.