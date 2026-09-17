Future City master plan to be unveiled at Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the government will unveil the Future City master plan during the Invest Telangana Global Summit-2026, scheduled to be held in December.

Addressing "Praja Palana Dinotsavsm", marking Operation Polo, through which Hyderabad State became part of India on September 17, the Chief Minister said: "The government is developing India’s Future City as the country’s first net-zero smart city across nearly 30,000 acres".

He said the TCS has come forward to establish the country’s largest AI data centre in Future City with an investment of Rs 70,000 crore.

"Amazon has already begun construction of a data centre with an investment of Rs one lakh crore. We are developing Future City with specialised zones such as the Young India Skills University, Life Sciences Hub, EV Park, AI City, Health City and Education City," the Chief Minister said.

The Regional Ring Road, greenfield highways, dry ports, and the Hyderabad–Nagpur, Hyderabad–Bengaluru and Hyderabad–Vijayawada industrial corridors would transform the face of Telangana, he said.

Stating that roads are an indicator of development. Revanth Reddy said that the government had undertaken works to provide better road connectivity from villages to mandals, mandals to districts, and districts to the State.