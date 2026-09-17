Preservation of CCTV footage at Saifabad Police station ordered

HYDERABAD: Justice T Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court has directed the police to preserve CCTV footage showing the entry and Saifabad Police Station on September 14, when the PRO and PA of BRS working president KT Rama Rao were questioned by the investigating officer.

The court also issued notices to the Home Secretary, DGP, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, DCP and ACP of Khairatabad, directing them to file replies within two weeks.

The judge further directed the Home Secretary, DGP and CP to take precautions to ensure the safety of the petitioners when they appear before the investigating officer for further questioning. The petitioners are scheduled to appear before the SHO, Saifabad, on Thursday.

Senior counsel Gandra Mohan Rao, appearing for the petitioners, alleged that around 15 to 20 masked men carrying concealed weapons entered the police station on September 14 while the petitioners were being questioned, with an intention to harm them. He sought protection for the petitioners and preservation of CCTV footage to help identify the masked persons. The petitioners apprehended that some of the masked men could be police personnel.

Government Pleader for Home Mahesh Raje opposed the contention, stating that the masked persons had come to the police station seeking permission for a DJ for the Ganesh festival and that no attack on the petitioners had occurred.

The court was hearing WP No. 30897 of 2026 filed by Mahesh Manikya Mahesh, media coordinator-cum-PRO, and Mahender Kumbala alias Mahender Reddy, PA to Rama Rao.

The petitioners have sought an independent police inquiry, identification of the masked persons, registration of an FIR, preservation of CCTV and electronic evidence, and immediate protection to their lives and safety.

The matter was adjourned by two weeks.