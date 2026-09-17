Revanth Reddy puts KCR family in dock, orders farmhouse probe

HYDERABAD: Directing Revenue officials to issue notices to BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday ordered them to ascertain the extent of government land within the former chief minister’s farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district.

He asked the officials to submit a report within 30 days and warned that action would be initiated against them, district Ministers Damodar Rajnarasimha and G Vivek, and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy if the details were not furnished within the stipulated time.

Revanth also ordered a fact-finding committee to visit the site and identify those who allegedly grabbed government land.

Replying to the short discussion on the ‘Issues related to Section 22-A of the Registration Act’ in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Revanth said Survey No. 1944 in Erravalli, Markook mandal, had 2,447 acres of land adjoining the village. The neighbouring village is Shivar Venkatapuram. Around 295 acres overlaps between the two villages.

The land had been under dispute since 1957 over which village the 295 acres fell under. But when BRS was in power, KCR purchased the land in 2017.

“There was no problem if these lands were purchased by KCR. But there is a hidden motive in it. Under Survey No. 325, around 388 acres of government land is available. When BRS was in power, in addition to the 295 acres, the 388 acres of government land were also included and the farmhouse was set up in 700 acres. KCR should tell whether it is correct or not. I am directing the Revenue officials to issue notices immediately to KCR. How much land did KCR purchase and how much government land is there?” Revanth said.