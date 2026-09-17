Reveal names of beneficiaries of 13K suspicious transactions, says Alleti Maheshwar Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Wednesday asked the government to clarify when and what action the state government will take with regard to 13,000 suspicious transactions involving 23 lakh acres that were unearthed in the forensic audit of the Dharani system. Stating that the transactions resulted in Rs 8,000 crore loss, he demanded that the government announce a time-frame for initiating action against the culprits.

Speaking in the Assembly, the BJP members said: “The names of the beneficiaries of the land transfer should be revealed. The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (File number IAC/100/2024, BPO 100/2024) had given permission for buildings on February 18, 2025. The seven-acre land of TGIIC was denotified and once Raghava Constructions came into picture, the lands in industrial zones were converted into residential areas and permission for raising a 63-floor building was issued.”

Welcoming Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s announcement that buildings, colonies and apartments will be exempted from 22-A, Maheshwar thanked the former for responding to the struggle waged on the issue by the BJP. “The government should reveal the forensic report and order a judicial enquiry into the issue,” he said.