Telangana ACB catches Keesara SI accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe on Station House Officer's instructions

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday night caught a Sub-Inspector of Police at Keesara police station in Malkajgiri commissionerate while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh on the instructions of Keesara Station House Officer (SHO). The accused officers took the bribe for granting station bail and not harassing the complainant and his friend in a case registered at the police station.

The accused officer, Dyapa Gnanender Reddy, was allegedly acting on the instructions of Keesara SHO and Inspector of Police Arkapally Anjaneyulu.

According to the ACB, its City Range-1 unit caught Gnanender Reddy red-handed at around 11.35 pm on September 16 when he allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe amount from the complainant.

The ACB said the bribe was sought in return for granting station bail to the complainant and his friend and not harassing them in connection with a case already registered at Keesara police station.

The tainted amount was recovered from the possession of the Sub-Inspector at his instance, the ACB said.

The two officers are produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases at Nampally for judicial remand. The case is under investigation.