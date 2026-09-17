Telangana: Dispute over cryptocurrency, seven kidnap man

JAGTIAL: Seven persons were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a man over a dispute related to cryptocurrency investments and financial transactions, Jagtial DSP K Purushotham Reddy said on Wednesday.

The accused kidnapped Maruthi, a resident of Chalgal village, and took him to an unidentified location. They threatened him with a knife and pressured him to pay money and register his house in their favour, police said.

Maruthi’s wife, Lavanya, lodged a police complaint, following which a case was registered. During the probe, police found that the incident was allegedly linked to a dispute over cryptocurrency investments and financial transactions, the DSP said.

Police apprehended Anil Rao, Vamsi Krishna, Nikhil, Deekshith, Rehman, Sai and Jagadeesh near the Jagtial bypass. The seven were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.