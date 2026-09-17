Telangana: When teachers spot student distress, who steps in?

HYDERABAD: The newly released UNESCO-UNICEF-World Health Organization (WHO) guide on mental health and well-being in schools has brought renewed focus on the need for stronger student support systems in Telangana, with mental health professionals stressing that while teachers can identify early signs of distress, they cannot be expected to function as counsellors.
The recently released guide, “Teaching with Care: A Practical Guide for Teachers to Support Mental Health and Well-being in Schools”, provides practical guidance to teachers on creating supportive classroom environments, recognising changes in students’ behaviour and connecting them with appropriate services. It also makes clear that teachers are not expected to diagnose or treat mental health conditions.
The issue is particularly relevant to Telangana, which has 41,648 schools, 66.38 lakh students and 3.05 lakh teachers, according to the State School Education Department. The PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 Telangana State Report found that 17 per cent of students reported feeling stressed or worried about schoolwork, while 14 per cent felt sad or unhappy, 13 per cent felt isolated or lonely and 11 per cent felt anxious or worried.
The report also found that 22 per cent of students said they did not find it easy or comfortable to talk to someone when they felt stressed or upset. Another 19 per cent felt they had too much work or activity beyond the classroom.
Speaking to TNIE on the implications of the global guide for Telangana, Jawaharlal Nehru P, senior psychologist, Tele-MANAS, Telangana, said, “The first requirement is to create an environment in which children can express their emotions without fear of being judged. The first focus should be the environment. Teachers, parents and society must allow children to ventilate their feelings and, first, accept that emotion.”
He explained a five-step approach to emotional support: naming the emotion, understanding it, respecting it, identifying its source and exploring the precautions or support required.
For instance, a student may display anger when the underlying emotion is pain. The child must first understand what they are feeling. Only then can the right support be provided, he said.
He also stressed that schools need to move away from a system in which academic attention is concentrated on high-performing students.
“Toppers are focused, middle-benchers are encouraged and last-benchers are often neglected,” he said, adding that students who are struggling also need a supportive environment.
Early intervention, he said, should not be restricted to older children. Any behavioural change or emotional difficulty noticed by a teacher should be brought to the attention of parents and appropriate professionals at the earliest.
A government school teacher, speaking on condition of anonymity, said teachers often spend considerable time with students and are therefore well placed to notice changes in behaviour, participation and academic performance.
“We can identify when a usually active child becomes withdrawn or when a student suddenly stops interacting with classmates. However, teachers need proper training and access to counsellors so that such concerns can be handled appropriately, rather than placing the entire responsibility on teachers,” the teacher said.