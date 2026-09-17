Telangana: When teachers spot student distress, who steps in?

HYDERABAD: The newly released UNESCO-UNICEF-World Health Organization (WHO) guide on mental health and well-being in schools has brought renewed focus on the need for stronger student support systems in Telangana, with mental health professionals stressing that while teachers can identify early signs of distress, they cannot be expected to function as counsellors.

The recently released guide, “Teaching with Care: A Practical Guide for Teachers to Support Mental Health and Well-being in Schools”, provides practical guidance to teachers on creating supportive classroom environments, recognising changes in students’ behaviour and connecting them with appropriate services. It also makes clear that teachers are not expected to diagnose or treat mental health conditions.

The issue is particularly relevant to Telangana, which has 41,648 schools, 66.38 lakh students and 3.05 lakh teachers, according to the State School Education Department. The PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 Telangana State Report found that 17 per cent of students reported feeling stressed or worried about schoolwork, while 14 per cent felt sad or unhappy, 13 per cent felt isolated or lonely and 11 per cent felt anxious or worried.

The report also found that 22 per cent of students said they did not find it easy or comfortable to talk to someone when they felt stressed or upset. Another 19 per cent felt they had too much work or activity beyond the classroom.