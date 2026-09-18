37 students fall ill in Telangana after eating leftover biryani

SANGAREDDY: Over 37 students and a school vice-principal fell ill after consuming suspected contaminated chicken biryani at Peddalodi village in Munipally mandal on Thursday. They were shifted to government hospitals in Sangareddy and Sadashivpet, where their condition was reported to be stable.

According to police, a function was held at the residence of Venkatesh, vice-principal of Peddalodi High School, on Wednesday night. On Thursday afternoon, he served the leftover chicken biryani to the students. Soon after consuming the food, several students began vomiting. Teachers informed their parents and shifted the affected students to the Sadashivpet Government Hospital in ambulances.

After receiving first aid, 17 students whose condition was considered serious were shifted to the Sangareddy Government Hospital. Doctors said their condition was stable. District Educational Officer (DEO) Rohini said Venkatesh, who had brought the chicken biryani, also fell ill, with his blood pressure reportedly rising before he lost consciousness. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Officials said they would question Venkatesh after he recovers. The DEO said a report on the incident would be submitted to the district collector. Meanwhile, parents are staying with their children during treatment at the hospital.