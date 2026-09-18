Bollaram cops detain KTR’s PRO Mahesh

HYDERABAD: Bollarum police on Thursday night detained BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s PRO Mahesh Manikya for allegedly obstructing the police from performing their duties at Bollarum checkpost on September 8. The case was registered on September 15 based on a complaint lodged by Bollarum SI K Sunny.

The police detained him while he was coming out of Saifabad PS after giving his statement in a case related to “insulting” police at the Assembly gate on September 7.

According to the complaint, Sunny, along with Malkajgiri DCP Ch Sridhar, Begumpet ACP R Gopala Krishna Murthy, Bollarum SHO N Rama Laxmana Raju and other officers, was at Bollarum checkpost when several BRS MLAs tried to proceed towards Erravelli. Begumpet ACP R Gopala Krishna Murthy and other officers stopped the convoy vehicles of Korutla MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay, Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy, Huzurabad MLA Padi Koushik Reddy and Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. But, they did not comply and continued moving despite the intervention. At that time, Mahesh confronted the Begumpet ACP and SI Sunny, and pushed them multiple times, obstructing them from performing their duties.

Based on Sunny’s complaint, the police registered a case under Section 132 and 223 of BNS and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, KTR’s PA Mahender Reddy and Mahesh appeared before the Saifabad Police. The police questioned them over the allegations of insulting police personnel on September 7.