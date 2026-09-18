BRS leader Harish files defamation suit against TPCC chief Mahesh

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao has filed a defamation suit in the Nampally court against TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Government Whip Addanki Dayakar over their remarks alleging that he had performed “occult rituals”.

Advocates representing Harish Rao urged the court to initiate action against the two Congress leaders under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) if they failed to withdraw their allegations and tender an open apology.

The Congress leaders had alleged that Harish Rao performed occult rituals at the Kolluru Mookambika temple.

Harish Rao’s advocates submitted videos and other material in support of their complaint before the court.