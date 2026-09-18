Govindaraipet Mandal Revenue Officer seeks Rs 14000 bribe; case registered

MULUGU: Warangal Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths trapped the Govindaraipet Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) on Friday afternoon. He was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 14,000 from a person in the MRO office in Govindaraipet Mandal in Mulugu district.

Nellutla Srujan Kumar demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 14,000 from the complainant for doing an official favour in connection with the succession of ancestral agricultural land in favour of the complainant's wife, Linagala Srilatha.

The MRO Nellutla Srujan Kumar's demand was subsequently reduced to Rs 14,000 after bargaining. Not interested in paying the bribe, a complainant approached the ACB officials, who hatched a plan and trapped the MRO while he was accepting a bribe amount of Rs 14,000 in the office.

The amount was recovered, and a case was registered; the MRO was taken into custody and produced in court, said Sambaiah.