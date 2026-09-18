Harvard course to be offered in Hyderabad from December

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Thursday that Harvard University’s Executive Education Course would be offered in Hyderabad from December.

Revanth was interacting with a 30-member delegation representing UK universities, including House of Lords member Karan Bilimoria, British Council Director Janaka Pushpanathan and Chartered Association of Business Schools CEO Flora Hamilton.

Revanth said the Telangana government was working to transform the State into a “Global Knowledge Hub” and was ready to support foreign universities seeking to establish a presence in Hyderabad. He said leading institutions, including MIT and Purdue, had initiated the process of setting up offshore campuses in the city.

He said partnerships with international universities such as Harvard, MIT, University of London, Virginia Tech and Northeastern University could cover executive programmes, dual degrees, faculty training and research.

Revanth said the Young India Skills University was being established in Future City and an Education Hub there would create employment opportunities. He invited the delegation to the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 in December and said key representatives of the UK education sector would be invited.