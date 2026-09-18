Hyderabad’s liberation is story of courage, sacrifice: V-P Radhakrishnan

HYDERABAD: Stating that Hyderabad Liberation Day is not merely a commemoration of a historic date, but a reminder of the journey of nation-building and the values that continue to bind Bharat together, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday said that September 17, 1948 marked the conclusion of a decisive chapter in the history of independent India.

Speaking at the Liberation Day celebrations organised at Parade Ground here, the Vice-President said that the story of Hyderabad reflects the enormous challenges faced by a young nation in bringing together people who had emerged from different political circumstances. “It was a story of statesmanship, courage and sacrifice, followed by the larger and continuing task of building a constitutional democracy in which every citizen has an equal place,” he said,

Recalling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution to national integration, he said that as the first Home Minister and Minister for States, Sardar Patel carried an extraordinary responsibility at a time when India was recovering from partition and simultaneously consolidating hundreds of princely states into one union. “Sardar Patel laid the steely foundation of a strong, unified Ek Bharat,” he said.