Justice league

Kosgi municipal commissioner gets jail for demolition despite stay
The Telangana High Court sentenced C Shashidar, municipal commissioner of Kosgi municipality, to one month’s simple imprisonment and fined him Rs 1,000 for wilfully violating an order restraining demolition of a property. Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty passed the order on a contempt petition filed by R Muralidhar of Kosgi mandal, but suspended the sentence for four weeks to allow Shashidar to appeal. Muralidhar claimed ownership of a 198.61-sq-yd property in Sy No. 1806 of Kosgi village, where he had erected a tin shed with gram panchayat permission. The court had restrained its demolition on May 22, 2019.
Despite the order, municipal officials allegedly demolished the shed using JCB machinery in February 2024 without notice. Shashidar claimed the structure stood on Sericulture department land and was removed on its instructions. He also said he was unaware of the court order and tendered an unconditional apology. The court rejected the plea, holding that administrative directions could not override a judicial order.
Plea to quash FIR against woman accused of giving acid to kid dismissed
The Telangana High Court has dismissed a petition by Parvatam Manjula seeking quashing of an FIR accusing her of making a four-year-old boy consume acid at their residence in Medipally. Justice J Sreenivas Rao said the allegations were specific and the investigation was still under way.
The complaint said Manjula called the boy, her co-sister’s son, to her bedroom on the pretext of offering him chocolate. She allegedly took him to the kitchen, told him that his uncle had brought juice, poured acid into a glass and made him consume it. Manjula denied the allegation, citing a five-day delay in registering the FIR, family disputes and discrepancies between the complaint and counter-affidavit.
The court said whether the acid was consumed accidentally or at Manjula’s instance, and whether there was an intention to kill, were matters for investigation. Relying on Supreme Court precedents, the court held that delay in lodging an FIR alone was not grounds to quash proceedings at the threshold. It dismissed the petition under Section 528 of the BNSS.
CRPF constable’s contempt plea dismissed with Rs 25,000 costs
The Telangana High Court has dismissed a contempt petition by CRPF constable B Ramchander alleging violation of an order concerning his transfer to the 199 Battalion at Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, and imposed Rs 25,000 costs on him. Ramchander alleged that after his duties were withdrawn midway, he was forcibly taken to the respondent unit and handed over a movement order, in violation of a March 11, 2015 order.
The respondents said his writ petition had been dismissed at the admission stage and that the court had only allowed him to make a representation about any difficulty in discharging his duties at Bijapur. No mandatory direction had been issued, they said. T
he court noted that Ramchander filed the contempt petition the day after dismissal of the writ petition, without reporting for duty at Bijapur or making the representation. He also noted that Ramchander had described the writ petition as “disposed of”, though it had been dismissed at the admission stage. Holding that the contempt petition had abused the process of law, the court dismissed it with Rs 25,000 costs.