Justice league

Plea to quash FIR against woman accused of giving acid to kid dismissed

The Telangana High Court has dismissed a petition by Parvatam Manjula seeking quashing of an FIR accusing her of making a four-year-old boy consume acid at their residence in Medipally. Justice J Sreenivas Rao said the allegations were specific and the investigation was still under way.

The complaint said Manjula called the boy, her co-sister’s son, to her bedroom on the pretext of offering him chocolate. She allegedly took him to the kitchen, told him that his uncle had brought juice, poured acid into a glass and made him consume it. Manjula denied the allegation, citing a five-day delay in registering the FIR, family disputes and discrepancies between the complaint and counter-affidavit.

The court said whether the acid was consumed accidentally or at Manjula’s instance, and whether there was an intention to kill, were matters for investigation. Relying on Supreme Court precedents, the court held that delay in lodging an FIR alone was not grounds to quash proceedings at the threshold. It dismissed the petition under Section 528 of the BNSS.