Order probe into assets of your family and that of KCR: KTR dares CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Describing the decision to order a probe into BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse as a “cheap tactics”, pink party working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to order a probe by a sitting judge of Supreme Court or a high court into the assets owned by his own family and that of his predecessor.

Speaking to reporters here, the former minister said that the BRS was fully prepared to face any legal consequence if even an iota of wrongdoing is established against them. “The chief minister must immediately accept this challenge and request an impartial inquiry,” he said. Alleging that the chief minister used the State Legislative Assembly to spread lies, he said: “Revanth Reddy once said that KCR had 1,000 acres of farmhouse. Now, he reduced the extent of the farmhouse to 67 acres.”

He dared the chief minister to identify the remaining 933 acres of land and offered to transfer it to government if he identifies it in the farmhouse.

Stating that the 67 acres land was declared by the former chief minister in his election affidavits, he demanded that Revanth Reddy tender an unconditional apology for mudslinging against KCR.