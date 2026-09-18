Order probe into assets of your family and that of KCR: KTR dares CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Describing the decision to order a probe into BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse as a “cheap tactics”, pink party working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to order a probe by a sitting judge of Supreme Court or a high court into the assets owned by his own family and that of his predecessor.
Speaking to reporters here, the former minister said that the BRS was fully prepared to face any legal consequence if even an iota of wrongdoing is established against them. “The chief minister must immediately accept this challenge and request an impartial inquiry,” he said. Alleging that the chief minister used the State Legislative Assembly to spread lies, he said: “Revanth Reddy once said that KCR had 1,000 acres of farmhouse. Now, he reduced the extent of the farmhouse to 67 acres.”
He dared the chief minister to identify the remaining 933 acres of land and offered to transfer it to government if he identifies it in the farmhouse.
Stating that the 67 acres land was declared by the former chief minister in his election affidavits, he demanded that Revanth Reddy tender an unconditional apology for mudslinging against KCR.
The legislator from Sircilla also said that his father inherited an ancestral home built on a two-acre land and his family holds hundreds of acres in Chintamadaka, purchased with legitimate compensation awarded during the Nizam era when their ancestral lands were submerged under the Upper Manair Dam. “KCR is a true farmer who personally ploughed fields in Chintamadaka even while serving as a minister in the TDP government. He subsequently donated his two-acre ancestral home to a government school during the Janmabhoomi initiative,” he said.
“At 72 years of age, KCR still cultivates 67 acres. Has his ancestral landholding increased or diminished?” Rama Rao asked.
“In the past too, Revanth Reddy alleged that KCR’s official residence had 150 bedrooms and golden bathrooms,” he said.
Cong govt failed to prove anything in three years
On questions being raised over lands Rama Rao owns in Janwada, the former minister said that the Congress government failed to prove anything in the last three years. He also refuted the ‘false allegations’ levelled by the chief minister against other BRS leaders T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Naveen Rao, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and D Sudheer Reddy.
On the chief minister’s allegations on Sircilla lands, Rama Rao clarified that nearly half of Sircilla town stands on the bed of the dried-up Rayani Cheruvu, where veteran Communist leader Ch Rajeshwara Rao and others allotted 60-70 square yard house plots to the poor decades ago. “The BRS government only regularised these long-standing possessions through GO 58 and 59, which the current chief minister termed as land-grabbing,” he added.