SIR voter notices: Telangana simplifies resolution process

HYDERABAD: The process for resolving notices issued to voters as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been simplified, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy said.

Under the revised procedure, any adult family member of a voter who has received a notice can appear before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) on behalf of the family and submit the required documents and information.

The CEO directed officials to receive the documents and take necessary action to dispose of the notices. The instructions have been communicated to all District Election Officers, who have been asked to review the notices and ensure their early disposal.

He also issued instructions on applications submitted in Form-6 for inclusion of names in electoral rolls. For scrutiny of Form-6 applications, receipt of declaration forms and disposal of claims, October 1, 2026, the qualifying date, should be taken into consideration.

Officials have been directed to obtain the prescribed declaration form for all pending Form-6 applications and those received in future. They were also asked to ensure that the revision process is carried out strictly in accordance with Election Commission of India guidelines.