Telangana: 1404 AD inscription sheds light on medieval ruler

HYDERABAD: A medieval inscription discovered in the Nallamala forest near Udimella village in Nagarkurnool district has shed light on Tripuraraju, son of Mahamandalesvara Mallidevaraju, and their connection to a ruling lineage associated with Madhavavarma and Maninagapura.

The inscription, found in front of a ruined Shiva temple in Udimella village of Padara mandal, records a donation for the worship of Udumisvara Deva. Based on its calendrical details, the inscription has been dated to December 14, 1404.

The inscription was noticed by Karthik Pothuboyina of Vijayawada, a member of the Vedadri Nallagorla Trekking Team, which explores sacred sites, inscriptions and historical remains in the Nallamala region.

According to its decipherment, the inscription begins with a eulogy of Mallidevaraju, describing him as a Mahamandalesvara associated with Maninagapura. He is identified as belonging to the Hariti gotra and as a descendant of Madhavavarma. The inscription then identifies Tripuraraju as his son.

The slab records a gift, or datti, for religious services, including incense, lamps and naivedya (food offerings) to Udumisvara Deva of Udumidla. It also refers to an endowment associated with Visalakshi Jiyyelu Deva and mentions the provision of lamps.

The inscription gives the Saka year as 1990, which researchers said is incorrect. However, its other chronological details — the Tarana year, Paushya Suddha Dasami, Friday and the reference to Uttarayana Sankramana — correspond to December 14, 1404.