Telangana: Fresh electoral rolls ordered in two graduates constituencies

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the schedule for preparation of fresh electoral rolls for the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituencies, where MLC vacancies are due to arise in March 2027.

The ECI directed the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer to prepare the electoral rolls for the two constituencies with November 1, 2026 as the qualifying date.

As part of the electoral roll schedule issued by the Telangana CEO office on Thursday, a public notice for enrolment of electors will be issued on September 28 and republished in newspapers on October 15 and 25. The last date for receiving Form-18 applications will be November 6. Printing of the draft electoral rolls will be completed by November 20, and the draft rolls will be published on November 25.

Claims and objections to the draft electoral rolls will be received from November 25 to December 10, 2026. Their disposal will be completed by December 25, following which the final electoral rolls will be published on December 30, 2026.

Telangana CEO C Sudharsan Reddy said that as the electoral rolls for the graduates’ constituencies are required to be prepared afresh, all persons whose names are included in the existing rolls should also submit a fresh application in the modified Form-18.

Applications can be filed online through CEO website https://ceotelangana.nic.in or Form-18, along with required documents and certificates, can be submitted to the EROs, AEROs, designated officers or additional designated officers in person. The applications can also be sent by post to the ERO, AERO or designated officer. The deadline for receipt of applications in Form 18 is November 6, 2026.