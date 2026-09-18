Telangana Man accused in YouTuber wife’s murder killed

NIZAMABAD: A 25-year-old man was murdered by unidentified assailants in broad daylight at Shivajinagar on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Chittari Hari Babu, husband of YouTuber Vaishnavi, who was murdered in Korutla of Jagtial district in March. Hari was an accused in the murder case and had recently secured bail. According to preliminary information, Hari was drinking water at a pani puri stall in the afternoon when a car arrived at the spot. Three persons reportedly got out of the vehicle, and one of them allegedly attacked him with a weapon. Hari died at the scene, after which the assailants fled in the car.

Police officials reached the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry. The body was shifted to Government General Hospital, Nizamabad, for postmortem.

Two Town police have formed special teams to trace the assailants. Clues teams examined the scene and collected evidence, while police are analysing CCTV footage. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.