Telangana Man accused in YouTuber wife’s murder killed

NIZAMABAD: A 25-year-old man was murdered by unidentified assailants in broad daylight at Shivajinagar on Thursday.
The victim was identified as Chittari Hari Babu, husband of YouTuber Vaishnavi, who was murdered in Korutla of Jagtial district in March. Hari was an accused in the murder case and had recently secured bail. According to preliminary information, Hari was drinking water at a pani puri stall in the afternoon when a car arrived at the spot. Three persons reportedly got out of the vehicle, and one of them allegedly attacked him with a weapon. Hari died at the scene, after which the assailants fled in the car.
Police officials reached the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry. The body was shifted to Government General Hospital, Nizamabad, for postmortem.
Two Town police have formed special teams to trace the assailants. Clues teams examined the scene and collected evidence, while police are analysing CCTV footage. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.
Vaishnavi’s brother says he killed Hari
While police suspected members of slain YouTuber Vaishnavi’s family of involvement in the daylight murder of Hari, a selfie video has surfaced in which her brother Santhosh claims responsibility for the killing.
In the video circulated on social media, Santhosh says he had been waiting for justice for months following his sister’s murder and was on his way to surrender to the police. He also appeals to viewers to support him and help him in the cases against him.
Santhosh says he had come to Nizamabad on Thursday for another purpose and was carrying swords in his vehicle. On spotting Hari and his mother, he allegedly attacked the 25-year-old, saying such an incident should not happen to any family.
He further alleged that his sister’s murder was linked to Hari’s family, while claiming he was unaware of his mother’s involvement.
Towards the end of the video, Santhosh, who appears emotional, says he has a wife and children and appeals to the public to help him fight the cases.