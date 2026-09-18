Telangana Nurses Association: No hostel shouldn’t mean no seats for men

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Nurses Association (TNA) has urged the state government not to deny admission to male candidates to government nursing colleges due to the lack of hostel facilities for boys.

In a representation to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, the association urged the government to ensure eligible male candidates can secure admission to government colleges without facing hardship. It said students willing to attend as day scholars should not be denied admission merely because colleges do not have hostel accommodation for boys.

The TNA cited G.O.Ms.No.82 of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, issued on March 18, 2005, which recorded the Indian Nursing Council’s clarification that there was no bar on admitting male candidates to General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and BSc Nursing courses.

According to the association, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) seeks government nursing colleges’ willingness to admit male candidates. However, some college principals reportedly do not express willingness, citing the absence of boys’ hostel facilities.