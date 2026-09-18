Telangana: Warden in dock for death of six students in pond

SANGAREDDY: Police arrested the warden of the Sirisha Memorial Charitable Trust in connection with the drowning of six students during Ganesh idol immersion at Neredi Kunta in Pedda Kanjarla village on Wednesday. The warden, V Jayaprakash Rao, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Police attributed the deaths to his alleged negligence and said he failed to stop the students from entering the pond despite knowing that it was deep and dangerous.

A case was registered at the Patancheru police station based on a complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector P Vidyacharan Reddy. The case was later transferred to the Ramachandrapuram ACP for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha announced an ex-gratia of `2 lakh to family of each victim.