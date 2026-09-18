TPCC president Mahesh in Delhi to discuss organisational matters

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday met AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan in New Delhi to discuss internal party affairs, pending appointments and other organisational matters.

Addressing the media after the meeting, he said: “I came to Delhi to explain to the senior leaders the organisational achievements made during the last two years.”

Mahesh, who completed two years as the TPCC chief, also said that efforts had been made to strengthen the party from Gandhi Bhavan to the grassroots level during these two years.

He also said he would brief the high command on development and welfare programmes being implemented in Telangana.

Mahesh said discussions would also be held on pending appointments, including District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, selection of candidates for Governor’s quota and Graduates MLCs elections.

Cabinet expansion

Asked if he was aspiring for a Cabinet berth, he said: “I still have one year left in my tenure as TPCC president. The decision on whether or not to expand the Cabinet rests with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.”

On Section 22-A lands, he said that the “issue is not related to Congress”. “The previous BRS government indulged in large-scale land grabbing and exploitation. Those who participated in the Telangana movement lost everything, while KCR’s family acquired large tracts of land,” he said.

Asserting that an inquiry would be conducted into the alleged land irregularities during the previous regime, he said: “There will definitely be an investigation. Whether it should be a judicial probe or some other inquiry would be decided by the chief minister.”