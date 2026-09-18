Zero acres in 2004, KCR now owns land worth thousands of crores: Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Alleging that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family illegally acquired assets worth lakhs of crores, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday claimed that the former did not own even a single acre of agricultural land in 2004 but his family’s land and other properties grew substantially during the 10-year rule of BRS.

In a post on ‘X’ platform, the minister said that KCR’s own election affidavits show a dramatic increase in his landholdings and assets over the years.

“KCR had stated in his 2004 Lok Sabha election affidavit from Karimnagar that he owns zero acres of land. Then how did he subsequently come to possess land and other assets worth thousands of crores?” he asked.

The minister further alleged that increase in Chandrasekhar Rao’s family wealth was linked to “illegal acquisition of government land, land belonging to poor people and assigned lands allotted to Dalits”.

“The Kalvakuntla family accumulated assets worth lakhs of crores on the foundation of sacrifices of Telangana activists,” he added.

Slamming BRS working president KT Rama Rao for claiming that KCR had inherited hundreds of acres of land, he sought to know if the former chief minister provided wrong information in his election affidavits or KTR was misleading the public with his claims on KCR’s ancestral landholdings.