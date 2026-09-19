All defectors will meet same fate, says BRS leader KTR

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the Telangana High Court verdict, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that all the defected MLAs would meet the same fate of Danam Nagender.

In a post on X platform, the former minister said: “Satyameva Jayate!! BRS MLA Danam Nagender who defected to Congress got disqualified by the Hon’ble High Court today. The rest of the defectors will also meet the same fate soon.”

Siddipet MLA and former minister T Harish Rao said that the Nagender episode exposed Congress’ double standards.

“The Telangana High Court’s judgement in the Danam Nagender disqualification case has exposed the Congress government’s double standards. Danam Nagender won on a BRS ticket, defected to Congress, and continued as an MLA while contesting the Lok Sabha election as a Congress candidate. Yet, instead of protecting the sanctity of the people’s mandate, the Speaker’s decision gave him protection,” he posted on X.

“The High Court’s intervention has now raised serious questions about the Speaker’s handling of the matter. @RahulGandhi ji goes around the country claiming to be the champion of the Constitution, while Congress’s 2024 manifesto promised to amend the Tenth Schedule and make defection an automatic ground for disqualification. But when defections benefit Congress, where does that constitutional commitment disappear?” he wondered.