Bank of Baroda wins Rajbhasha prize for fifth year in a row

HYDERABAD: Bank of Baroda (BoB) received the second prize under the Government of India’s Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar Scheme for 2025-26, marking the fifth consecutive year the bank has been recognised for its implementation of the Official Language policy.

The award, in the headquarters category for nationalised banks and financial institutions with more than 800 employees, was presented during Hindi Diwas 2026 and the Sixth All India Official Language Conference held at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Navi Mumbai on September 14.

Bank of Baroda managing director and CEO Dr Debadatta Chand received the award from Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the presence of senior government officials and other dignitaries.

Chand said the recognition reflected the bank’s efforts to serve customers in languages they are comfortable with. The bank is expanding multilingual banking across digital and physical channels, including bob World, WhatsApp Banking, chatbots and call centres.

Its AI-powered bob-SAMVAD tool has further strengthened customer engagement across Indian languages. The bank has won the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar for five consecutive years, including three first prizes and two second prizes. Overall, the bank received 20 awards across categories.