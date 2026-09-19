CM Revanth seeks sanction of 9.56 lakh more houses

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare & Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan to sanction more houses to Telangana under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

Revanth Reddy, along with his Cabinet colleagues Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Thummala Nageswara Rao, met Chouhan here on Friday. During the meeting, he thanked Chouhan for allotting two lakh houses to the state in the first phase of PM Awas Yogana.

He also urged the Union minister to sanction the remaining 9.56 lakh houses as requested by the state.

It may be mentioned here that in July this year, the chief minister submitted a memorandum urging the Centre to sanction houses to 11,56,915 rural families in the state.

Chouhan said that the Centre sanctioned two lakh houses in the phase and the construction of those houses will begin soon. The Centre will continue to provide full support to Telangana across all sectors, he added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister explained to Chouhan how the state government had made advance plans to deal with the El Nino conditions and to overcome drinking water and power problems.