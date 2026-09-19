KTR again appears before ACB court

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday appeared before the ACB court, Nampally in connection with the Formula E race case, which relates to alleged misappropriation of Rs 55 crore in conduct of the said race.

Rama Rao also appeared before the same court in connection with this case on July 31.

The former minister is A1 in the case. The other accused are IAS officer Arvind Kumar (A2), former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy (A3), former sports consultant Goveda Kiran Malleswara Rao (A4) and Formula E Operations Limited (FEO), UK, represented by its Co-Founder and CCO Alberto Longo (A5).

The ACB registered the case in December 2024, after which officials launched an investigation and filed a chargesheet before the court in March 2026.

In the chargesheet, the ACB alleged that the accused were involved in the misappropriation of HMDA funds to the tune of Rs 55 crore. There are allegations that the necessary permissions and financial procedures were not followed while transferring the money.

The court adjourned the case hearing to October 30.

Addressing the media after appearing before the court on Friday, Rama Rao said: “I brought a good initiative, a Formula E race, to the state. But the Congress government cancelled it and registered a criminal case against me.”

Stating that he respects and believes in judiciary, he said: “Whenever the court summons, I will come and appear before it.”