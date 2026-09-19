Nine, including eight Bangladeshis, sentenced to life in human trafficking case

HYDERABAD: A special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases at Hyderabad on Thursday sentenced nine persons, including eight Bangladeshi nationals, to life imprisonment in a 2019 human trafficking case involving Bangladeshi women who were trafficked into India and forced into prostitution.

The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 1,37,000, with three months’ simple imprisonment in default of payment.

The convicts are:- Ruhul Amin Dhali (A2), Mohd Yousuf Khan alias Md Imran (A4), Bithi Begum alias Khadija Shaik (A5), Imamul Ghazi alias Mohd Rana Hussain (A6), Mohammed Al Mamun (A8), Sojib Shaik (A9), Suresh Kumar Das alias Sagor (A10), Mohd Abdulla Munshi alias Abdul Sarkar (A11) and Mohd Ayub Shaik (A12).

According to an NIA official, “These girls are lured with promises of lucrative jobs and a better quality of life in India. They are also provided fake Indian identity documents and eventually forced into prostitution.”

The investigation established that the accused were part of a network led by Ruhul Amin Dhali and Abdul Barik Shaik. Officials also found money transfers between Dhali and Abdul Barik as commissions paid to Dhali for trafficking people across the borders.