Officials survey land near BRS chief Chandrashekar Rao's farmhouse for second day

SIDDIPET: Amid tight security, officials from Revenue and Survey & Land Records departments conducted a survey of the lands near BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s farmhouse for the second consecutive day on Friday. According to officials, boundaries were demarcated after conducting the survey in Erravalli, Varadarajpur and Venkatapur villages. Using digital survey methods, boundaries were fixed for 388 acres in Survey No 325, located right next to KCR’s farmhouse, they said. On Friday morning, at around 7.00 am, a team of nearly 30 officials and staff arrived at the vicinity of the agricultural farm.

However, a few local farmers approached the team and stated that these lands remain under their possession. They further clarified to the media that many of them had not received their pattadar passbooks after the introduction of the Dharani portal. The farmers also stated that the lands under survey No 325 fall under the prohibited list and clarified that their lands are not inside KCR’s farmhouse. The officials completed their work by 7 pm and returned to the Markook tahsildar office.