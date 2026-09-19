Potable water priority: Telangana Dy CM Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana had received 543 mm of rainfall against the normal 640 mm as of September 18 and that drinking water requirements would be prioritised over irrigation depending on availability.

Participating in a discussion on El Nino and remedial measures, Bhatti said preparations had begun in April. He said the state recorded rainfall deficits of 12% in June, 1% in July and 38% in August. “One or two days of heavy rainfall cannot completely offset the impact of prolonged dry conditions that existed earlier,” he said. He said Kharif cultivation stood at 123.74 lakh acres, against 139.29 lakh acres last year, with paddy cultivation declining by around 18%. He said farmers had been advised to consider less water-intensive crops.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said Telangana could serve as a role model and called for Centre-State cooperation. He said states should exchange best practices to empower farmers and achieve Viksit Telangana and Viksit India by 2047.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said usable storage in major reservoirs had declined sharply. He said Srisailam held 61.65 tmcft on September 17, against 153.56 tmcft a year earlier, while Nagarjunasagar had 44.89 tmcft, against 174.25 tmcft. He said nearly 40% of the state’s 44,034 tanks were less than one-quarter full. On Kaleshwaram, Uttam blamed the previous government for Medigadda’s condition and said damage to its seventh block had rendered the barrage unusable.