Proposal to screen documentary on Umar Khalid wasn’t authorised: IIIT-H

IIIT-H said the documentary had not been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification and that the proposed screening was being organised without official permission. The institute said the event was cancelled promptly after it became aware of the unauthorised proposal. It further made clear that no public or private screening of the film would be permitted in any institute space, including classrooms. The proposed screening was neither an institute-organised event nor an authorised event.. The institute said neither it nor any of its recognised student clubs had any involvement in it.

The institute also said individual students and faculty members were free to interact with people from different walks of life in their personal capacities. However, such interactions should not be construed as institute-organised activities or as representing its views. All members of its community were expected to follow established procedures while organising activities on campus, IIIT-H added.