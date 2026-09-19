Rangareddy faces highest climate stress in Telangana: Study

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s drought-prone districts are facing a growing climate challenge as rising temperatures combine with highly variable rainfall, with Rangareddy emerging as the most vulnerable among the six districts studied over 43 years.

The study, titled “Integrated Drought Diagnostics in Telangana (1981-2023): Trend Analysis, Multi-index Assessment, Quadrant Framework, and Interpretable Machine Learning”, analysed India Meteorological Department (IMD) gridded rainfall and temperature data for Adilabad, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda and Rangareddy between 1981 and 2023.

The strongest signal was the rise in maximum temperatures. The analysis found statistically significant increases across most of the six districts, with estimates indicating warming of 0.03°C to 0.06°C per year. Minimum temperatures also increased in some areas, but the changes were weaker and generally not statistically significant.

May emerged as the hottest month, with maximum temperatures reaching 42-44°C across the districts. Khammam recorded the highest extreme in the dataset at 44.1°C in 1984.

Rainfall, however, did not show a uniform long-term increase or decline. Instead, substantial year-to-year variability was recorded. Rainfall coefficients of variation ranged from 22% in Khammam to more than 35% in Rangareddy, indicating much greater variability in the latter. The combination of warming and unpredictable precipitation poses a particular challenge for drought management.

Rangareddy recorded the lowest average rainfall among the six districts at 548.9 mm, compared with 927.6 mm in Khammam. Its rainfall variability was also the highest. The climate-stress analysis placed Rangareddy in the High Risk Climate Stress Zone, where low rainfall, high variability and peak maximum temperatures above 42°C converge.