Strike not right option, engage in talks, Telangana Minister Uttam tells millers

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the strike by rice millers to press for their demands is not the right option, Civil Supplies & Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday called on them to engage in a constructive dialogue with the government.

He also asserted that any settlement must safeguard farmers’ interests, help protect public funds and account for the government’s procurement expenditure.

Chairing a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee held with the representatives of Rice Millers Association on the Legislative Assembly premises, Uttam said: “We will examine the millers’ representations positively. At the same time, we cannot disregard the actual expenditure incurred on procuring paddy from farmers or our responsibility to protect public money.”

He said that the Civil Supplies Corporation borrowed money from banks to purchase paddy, paid farmers the minimum support price and entrusted the stocks to millers. “Decisions on pricing must therefore reflect both procurement costs and the interest burden,” he added.