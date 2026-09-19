Survey to verify land around farmhouse: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said a detailed survey would be conducted to establish the ownership and extent of land at and around former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse at Erravalli in Markook mandal, Siddipet district. Speaking to the media in his Assembly chamber on Friday, Srinivasa Reddy said the farmhouse area falls within overlapping land between Venkatarapuram and Erravalli villages.

The exact extent and ownership would be established through a survey and verification of records, he said. “If the land is legally registered, there will be no problem for the owners. But if the survey reveals any excess or shortfall in the extent of land held by KCR, notices will be issued,” he said. “KCR is sitting on overlapping land,” Srinivasa Reddy said, questioning his claim of being an original zamindar.

He asked why such ownership was not mentioned in KCR’s 2004 election affidavit and said his declaration of owning one acre would also be compared with the actual landholding. Officials would also verify whether anyone other than the original pattadars was occupying land covered by the original pattas, he said.

On assigned lands, Srinivasa Reddy said those holding original pattas would not be disturbed and warned officials against harassing them. “If officials trouble people who have obtained pattas for assigned lands, action will be taken against the officials,” he said. The government would examine cases where people were occupying assigned land without valid pattas, he said.