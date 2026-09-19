Tahsildar in ACB net for Rs 14K bribe

MULUGU: Warangal Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday caught a tahsildar red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 14,000 from the complainant in the MRO office in Govindaraipet mandal in Mulugu district. The tainted official has been identified as Nellutla Srujan Kumar.

According to a release, he accepted the bribe for the succession of ancestral agricultural land in favour of the complainant’s wife, Linagala Srilatha. The complainant told the ACB that the tahsildar initially asked for Rs 15,000, but after bargaining, he reduced the bribe to Rs 14,000.

After the complainant approached the ACB, officials hatched a plan and trapped him while he was accepting Rs 14,000 from the complainant.

The ACB officials recovered the tainted amount. A case has been registered, and the accused has been taken into custody. He will be produced in court, ACB DSP P Sambaiah said.