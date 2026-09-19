Telangana, Centre to fight drought together: Union Minister Chouhan

HYDERABAD: The Centre and Telangana government will work together on district-specific contingency plans to deal with rainfall variability, water stress and changing climatic conditions, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

Addressing the Southern States Regional Agriculture Conference in Hyderabad, Chouhan said the impact of El Nino and deficient rainfall was being felt in parts of southern India and stressed the need to prepare for the upcoming Rabi season.

“Every state has different conditions. The challenges faced by Andhra Pradesh or Telangana cannot necessarily be the same as those faced by other regions,” he said.

Stressing the importance of regional agriculture planning, the Union minister said Telangana and other southern states should promote crop diversification and less water-intensive crops in areas where groundwater levels were declining. The Centre would work with state governments and agricultural scientists to assess rainfall, water availability and crop requirements and formulate suitable strategies.

He said the three key objectives of agriculture were food security, farmers’ livelihoods and nutritional security. “The farmer who feeds the nation must also live a secure and prosperous life,” he said, emphasising the need to increase farmers’ incomes.