Telangana govt sets up high-level panel to fast-track resolution of 22-A issue

HYDERABAD: The state government has constituted a high-level committee to fast-track the process to resolve issues relating to properties listed under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, as per the announcement made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the House, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy informed the Legislative Assembly on Friday.
Stating that the Revenue department had issued GO Ms 564 in this regard, the minister said that the committee will be headed by Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) DS Lokesh Kumar, while Law Secretary Papi Reddy and Inspector General of Stamps & Registrations Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu will be the members.
Srinivasa Reddy said that a memorandum had also been issued for the regularisation of 9,792 plots in Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts under GO 118.
“The move follows an assurance made by the chief minister, when he was the Malkajgiri MP, to address the long-pending regularisation issues in several colonies in the LB Nagar area,” he said.
The minister further said that the regularisation process under GO 118 will commence on September 19 and it will be a continuous process. “The government would work with sincerity until the issue is completely resolved,” he said and appealed to owners who had purchased plots, constructed houses and been residing there for decades to approach the local authorities and get their properties regularised in accordance with the rules.
He also announced that the government would take a decision within a day or two on removing from the prohibited list those areas where layouts have been developed with approvals from HMDA, DTCP and GHMC.
The minister also said that decisions would be taken within a month on the 10 to 12 issues concerning Section 22-A announced by the chief minister in the Assembly, providing relief to applicants.
On regularisation of house sites in the Singareni region, he said that GO 76 had been issued during the tenure of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.
“A meeting with MLAs from the Singareni region would be held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to initiate the regularisation process,” he said.