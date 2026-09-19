Telangana govt sets up high-level panel to fast-track resolution of 22-A issue

HYDERABAD: The state government has constituted a high-level committee to fast-track the process to resolve issues relating to properties listed under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, as per the announcement made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the House, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy informed the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Stating that the Revenue department had issued GO Ms 564 in this regard, the minister said that the committee will be headed by Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) DS Lokesh Kumar, while Law Secretary Papi Reddy and Inspector General of Stamps & Registrations Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu will be the members.

Srinivasa Reddy said that a memorandum had also been issued for the regularisation of 9,792 plots in Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts under GO 118.

“The move follows an assurance made by the chief minister, when he was the Malkajgiri MP, to address the long-pending regularisation issues in several colonies in the LB Nagar area,” he said.