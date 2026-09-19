Telangana Junior doctors threaten strike over stipend delays

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (T-JUDA) has issued a strike notice to the Director of Medical Education (DME), warning of a massive strike if a range of long-pending issues affecting junior doctors are not addressed through concrete measures.

The association highlighted repeated delays in payment of stipends and sought a permanent mechanism to ensure that stipends are credited at the beginning of every month. It also demanded revision of stipends, citing the workload, clinical responsibilities and duties being handled by junior doctors.

The T-JUDA flagged infrastructure deficiencies in peripheral medical colleges and an acute shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff, particularly in pre-clinical and para-clinical departments. It also sought immediate filling of sanctioned vacancies and effective implementation of the Medical College Monitoring Committee (MCMC) mechanism constituted under GO RT No. 276 dated June 19, 2025.

It raised concerns over inadequate hostel facilities, emergency and casualty space, availability of essential medicines and laboratory services. It sought 24-hour laboratory facilities at all tertiary-care centres and immediate action on damaged roads affecting patient transfers.

On working conditions, T-JUDA demanded regulation of duty hours for PGs and interns, at least one weekly off and appropriate post-duty rest after prolonged or night duties.