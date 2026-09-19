Telangana’s EV push slowed down by charging infra gaps

HYDERABAD: Telangana had 12.6 public electric vehicle (EV) charging points for every lakh registered vehicles, ranking 12th among states in the country, according to the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) 2025 released by NITI Aayog.

Despite gaps in charging infrastructure, Telangana improved its overall position in the country’s electric mobility landscape. The state ranked 10th nationally, moving up two places from 12th in 2024, while its overall IEMI score rose to 51 from 46. Among the 17 large states, Telangana ranked seventh and was placed in the ‘Frontrunner’ category.

However, the state’s performance in transport electrification was relatively weaker. Telangana scored 49 on the Transport Electrification Progress component. Maharashtra led the large states with a score of 68, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 62 and Karnataka at 55.

Telangana also ranked 12th among the 17 large states in charging infrastructure readiness, indicating that expanding charging facilities remains an area requiring greater attention. About 26.1% of the state’s power-generation capacity came from renewable energy sources.