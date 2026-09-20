Telangana

Community spirit shines at Pallaki Seva programme in karimnagar

RSS members Dr Ch Ramana Chary and D Niranjana Chary addressed the gathering. They spoke about the significance of Sanatana Dharma and Hindu Dharma and explained importance accorded to cow in Hindu religious traditions.
Photo used for representational purpose only.
Photo used for representational purpose only.File Photo.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KARIMNAGAR: The Vinayakanagar colony Ganesh pandal in Karimnagar city organised a Pallaki Seva programme on Saturday night, followed by the distribution of Lord Hanuman flags to every household, in an initiative aimed at promoting unity and spiritual values among residents.

Priest V Gopikrishna Sharma, who designed the programme, said displaying Lord Hanuman flags would help instil self-confidence and courage among people.

Organisers said they hoped the initiative would inspire other Ganesh pandals to adopt similar initiatives.

Earlier, RSS members Dr Ch Ramana Chary and D Niranjana Chary addressed the gathering. They spoke about the significance of Sanatana Dharma and Hindu Dharma and explained the importance accorded to the cow in Hindu religious traditions.

A large number of colony residents and devotees participated in the Pallaki Seva programme.

RSS
Lord Hanuman
Sanatana Dharma
Pallaki Seva programme

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