Community spirit shines at Pallaki Seva programme in karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: The Vinayakanagar colony Ganesh pandal in Karimnagar city organised a Pallaki Seva programme on Saturday night, followed by the distribution of Lord Hanuman flags to every household, in an initiative aimed at promoting unity and spiritual values among residents.

Priest V Gopikrishna Sharma, who designed the programme, said displaying Lord Hanuman flags would help instil self-confidence and courage among people.

Organisers said they hoped the initiative would inspire other Ganesh pandals to adopt similar initiatives.

Earlier, RSS members Dr Ch Ramana Chary and D Niranjana Chary addressed the gathering. They spoke about the significance of Sanatana Dharma and Hindu Dharma and explained the importance accorded to the cow in Hindu religious traditions.

A large number of colony residents and devotees participated in the Pallaki Seva programme.