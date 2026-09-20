Danam order should be an eyeopener for BRS: TPCC chief Mahesh

HYDERABAD: Rejecting claims that the Telangana High Court judgment disqualifying Danam Nagender was a setback for the Congress, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday said it should instead serve as an “eyeopener” for the BRS.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Mahesh Goud recalled that former TDP and Congress leaders Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Sabita Indra Reddy had joined the BRS and later became ministers.

He accused the BRS of promoting a “wrong political culture” through defections and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were undermining democratic institutions and the Constitution.

Mahesh Goud said the Congress high command would decide on Nagender’s ticket and clarified that no party-level decision had been taken against Kadiyam Srihari. He said PCC positions and nominated posts were likely to be filled by the end of the month. He added that the list of aspirants for the Graduate MLC seats would be submitted soon and that the party high command would announce the candidates.

On the Jubilee Hills byelection, he said Congress candidates had won amid public sympathy and claimed that the party would win a future bypoll. He also said the Congress would retain the Khairatabad Assembly seat irrespective of its choice of candidate, as people were aware of the government’s good work.