Harish blames Congress for drought-like situation in Telangana

HYDERABAD: BRS Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao on Saturday accused the Congress government of creating a drought-like situation in Telangana through administrative failures, alleging that the crisis was not caused by nature but by the government’s “inefficiency”.

Addressing a press conference at the BRS headquarters in Hyderabad, Harish said the Congress government had blamed nature and El Nino for failures in irrigation and power supply and “raised its hands” in the Assembly instead of taking responsibility.

He alleged that Telangana had recorded its lowest-ever utilisation of Krishna river water since the state’s formation. Harish accused Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy of falsely claiming in the Assembly that 84 tmcft of water had been utilised from the Srisailam project.

On Kaleshwaram, the BRS leader claimed the Central Water and Power Research Station had found the Annaram and Sundilla barrage structures 100% structurally sound. He said the National Dam Safety Authority had informed the High Court that water could be lifted, but alleged the government was refusing to switch on the Kannepalli motors due to “political vendetta” against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.