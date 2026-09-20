Hiring at full throttle

SURYAPET : Jobseekers from Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts flooded Kodad on Saturday, packing the town with hopeful aspirants as nearly 350 companies participated in the Mega Job Mela.

The recruitment drive saw over 32,000 registrations, including 22,000 online and 10,000 at the venue. According to initial estimates, companies shortlisted 5,620 candidates, with more than 3,500 expected to receive final placement offers. Within the first two hours, over 700 candidates received appointment letters on the spot after clearing interviews and screening tests.

Major companies, including Foxconn, L&T, MIAL, Mahindra, Tata, Google, IndiGo, Apollo, MedPlus, MSN and Arvind, participated in the drive, offering opportunities across IT, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, aviation, healthcare, banking and retail. L&T alone selected 40 candidates, with an average monthly package of `21,000.

Speaking as the chief guest, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar described the participation of nearly 350 companies as an extraordinary achievement. He said that in his more than three decades in public and political life, he had not witnessed a recruitment drive on such a scale.

Prasad said the mela should not remain a one-day event and called for similar job fairs to be organised regularly across Telangana. He stressed that a single job could change an individual’s life while providing financial security to an entire family.