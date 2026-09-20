KTR dares Telangana government to prove charges & take action

HYDERABAD: Reacting to allegations concerning the Janwada farmhouse, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the Congress government had been in power for nearly three years and had the authority to act if any wrongdoing was found.

“If we have committed any illegality, take action. You have the government, the machinery and the power in your hands. Prove the allegations and act against us,” he said, accusing the government of making political allegations and running a misinformation campaign.

KTR demands HC verdict to be extended to all ‘defectors’

Addressing the media in Wanaparthi, Rama Rao demanded that the Telangana government apply the High Court’s judgment on the disqualification of Danam Nagender to other MLAs who defected from the BRS to the Congress.

Rama Rao said all defected MLAs should resign and seek a fresh mandate from the people. “If the Congress government is confident of its mandate, it should make the defected MLAs resign and face the people’s verdict,” he said.

During his visit to the Pebbair sub-station in Wanaparthi, the BRS leader said farmers were facing frequent power interruptions. He claimed farmers were not receiving even five to six hours of uninterrupted supply despite officials stating that 12 hours of power was being provided. “Power goes off 10 to 12 times a day,” he said.

Rama Rao also alleged that the Jurala ayacut was facing a crisis and criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the power situation.