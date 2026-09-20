Mamnoor airport dream finally takes shape: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the long-pending dream of a world-class airport at Mamnoor in Warangal was finally taking shape, with the Telangana government allocating Rs 295 crore for land acquisition and handing over the required land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

In a post on X, Revanth said the previous BRS government, which was in power for 10 years, had failed to realise Warangal’s long-pending airport dream and claimed the project was now moving forward under the Congress government’s Praja Palana.

He said the airport would open new opportunities for industry, tourism, education, employment and investment in Warangal and the surrounding region. “The dream is now taking shape on the ground,” he said, describing the airport as a potential symbol of a growing and better-connected Telangana.

Revanth also invited suggestions from the public for a name for the proposed Warangal airport.