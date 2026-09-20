Man booked for abusing 38-year-old woman in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police registered a case against a person named Vijay Reddy of NR Digitals for allegedly abusing a 38-year-old women who works at an advertising agency.

According to her complaint he threatened her that Balmur Venkat (MLC) would support him. He openly threatened her using political influence.

In her complaint on April 29, she alleged that for the past few days, Vijay Reddy along with others, had been speaking to her in an abusive and inappropriate manner, causing her severe mental stress, emotional distress, and damage to her reputation in society.

"Recently, I had posted on Twitter regarding illegal advertisement boards and also lodged a complaint before the Lokayukta. Following this, the accused pressured me to withdraw the complaint and used abusive and derogatory language affecting my modesty", her complaint reads.

On April 29, when she along with her manager visited Haji Ali Juice Point in Banjara Hills after having juice, they were sitting outside the parlour when a known person, Raj Kumar (related to advertising work), called her inside. At that time, Vijay Reddy was also present with him. Raj Kumar introduced him to her.

I questioned Vijay Reddy regarding the false and defamatory statements being spread about me. In response, he threatened me, stating that he would continue doing so and “see my end.” He further stated that his brother, Balmur Venkat (MLC), would support him and said that, being a woman, I could not do anything against him. He openly threatened me using political influence. I have life threat from him.