One killed after car crashes into divider, catches fire in Telangana's Suryapet

NALGONDA: One person was burnt to death after a speeding car crashed into a road divider, overturned and caught fire near the Pillalamarri flyover in Suryapet mandal on Sunday. The occupant was trapped inside the vehicle and died on the spot as the car was engulfed in flames.

Official clarity regarding the exact number of passengers who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash is still awaited.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Suryapet Rural Police quickly reached the scene and commenced an investigation.

As the vehicle’s registration plate was completely destroyed in the fire, authorities are finding it difficult to identify the victim.

Police officials are currently analyzing CCTV footage from nearby toll plazas along the national highway to determine the vehicle details and establish the victim's identity.